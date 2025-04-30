Asking neighbors how much the Eaton County public safety millage would cost them.

We've told you that if approved, it will cost the average taxpayer roughly 12 dollars a month.

Watch the video to see the neighbor's reaction

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A critical Eaton County Public Safety Millage vote is less than one week away. We've told you that if approved, it will cost the average taxpayer roughly 12 dollars a month. But here at Evelyn, it's no surprise that the impact varies quite a bit person to person.

We brought a whiteboard to Evelyn Bay and asked neighbors if they knew how much they would pay. I met Charlotte neighbor Harry Moorel, who told me if the millage passes, he would pay $12 a month, and he hopes to not lose road patrol.

"An awful lot of people, who didn't support this when it was first on the ballot, and are not supporting it now, it's really disturbing to me," Charlotte neighbor Harry Moore said.

I then met neighbor Mikaela Bliven, who is for the millage and would pay $11.30 a month.

"I've heard of a situation where someone was waiting for over an hour for MSP, as someone was trying to break into their house," Charlotte neighbor Mikaela Bliven said.

"I don't want our prosecuting attorney to have to prioritize cases. I want to have animal control that we use frequently, I also want to have our sheriff's department." Charlotte neighbor Mikaela Bliven said

However, not everyone wants the millage to pass. Last week, I spoke with Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns, who believes the crime isn't bad in town and doesn't see the need to raise taxes.

"The crime rate is pretty low, it's not a very bad crime rate, and every millage that comes out, the county is always asking for more money for the court systems and police departments," Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns said.

"I believe the twelve dollars a month, it doesn't seem like a lot, but at the end of the year, it will add up to everybody that is paying their taxes, it adds up quite a bit," Eaton Place cook Jonathan Burns said.

