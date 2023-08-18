Annual Pig Palooza comes back to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The annual Pig Palooza is coming back to Charlotte this weekend. Indiana native Sarah Nesser has found a home here in Michigan, and now, one of her favorite weekends is here.

"It's a great benefactor for our parish, which then in turn really helps out the school, because we couldn't do it without our parish support, helps the community because we are very ministry focus," said Nesser, who is a fourth grade teacher at St. Mary School.

Funds raised at the Pig Palooza will help get school supplies to children, which Nesser says can go a long way toward a successful school year.

"This is our biggest fundraiser we have every year. The funds help go towards St. Vincent de Paul and other ministers through the parish, and it really helps support our school students," she said.

The fun starts Saturday and features live music, a silent auction, a dunk tank and more. The Pig Palooza starts at noon and goes until 11 p.m.

