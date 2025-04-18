Animal Control in Eaton County's future is uncertain

One of our neighbors has been rescuing dogs who have faced neglect and been abandoned.

I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks. We have been following the upcoming public safety millage closely, and the Animal Control building is at risk of not finding shelter for dogs. However, I caught up with one of our neighbors who has been rescuing dogs who have faced neglect and been abandoned.

"We chose to start doing this last May. I wanted to do it my entire life, I love dogs, I have a joke that I love dogs more than people," Charlotte neighbor Nicole Christensen said.

As you can see, Charlotte neighbor Nicole Christensen loves dogs. She currently has 6 in her home and is ready to help more.

"So many dogs are found in horrible conditions." Charlotte neighbor Nicole Christensen said.

"It saves a life," Charlotte neighbor Nicole Christensen said.

And Christensen is ready to house dogs that might need somewhere to stay, based on what happens with the public safety millage vote coming up next month.

Here's some background. Back in November, I covered a countywide tax vote that neighbors voted down here in Eaton County. Some of the money from that proposal would have paid for upgrades at the county animal control building.

Now, officials are trying something different. There's a public safety millage on the upcoming May ballot. And I learned that if it passes, some of the money will go toward upgrades at the animal control building. But if the millage fails, Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey says animal control as a whole could shut down.

"There is a building we can't afford to replace without more revenue, and an office we can't afford to staff without more revenue." Communication Director Logan Bailey said.

"If Eaton County didn't have animal control, we would not be housing dogs anymore," Communication Director Logan Bailey said.

Christensen hopes the millage passes, but we're also talking with neighbors who are against the millage.

Your Delta Township neighborhood reporter, Will Lemmink, I caught up with a neighbor who plans to vote no.

"So I think a raise is going to affect people, and they're going to hurt from it, that's part of the reason I would vote no," Eaton County neighbor

Regardless of how the vote goes, Christensen is ready to continue to help animals that need it.

"Anything we can do to rehabilitate them, get them back in good health, put the weight back on they need, get them in foster homes, it saves more lives," Charlotte neighbor Nicole Christensen said.

We'll continue our coverage of the public safety millage that's coming up in Eaton County. That vote is on May 6th.

