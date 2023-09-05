Alive dance team preparing for Frontier Days

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Alive women's dance group preparing to perform for the sixth year at Frontier Days in Charlotte.

Keisha Howe loves the bond the Alive dance team creates.

"There is no tryouts we literally accept everyone, were not a competition we are here to support everyone and make dancing fun," Alive dance member Keisha Howe said.

Fun enough to bring her out of retirement when she thought she was done dancing.

"I been there for most of it, I think retired for two years, and the girls pulled me out of retirement and I'm back,"

And this week, the group will once again take the stage at Charlotte Frontier Days. The festival brings thousands of people to the community for a parade, a rodeo, and more.

" I'm so excited, we have our largest group so far 45 women, who are gonna step outside of their comfort zone, our goal in this has always been to encourage people to have fun,"

And now the group made up of woman from all shapes, sizes, and ages, will come together once again to perform in front of the community they love.

"We thought if we dance it would be fun, we invited people from the audience to join, and has now turned into this," Alive dance instructor Danielle Bell

The Alive dance team will perform Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm at the Saloon.

