After a rough year, Siren eaton shelter is bouncing back with the help of the community

Siren eaton shelter is back on track after a rough couple of months

The community has stepped up, and helped them in a time of need

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm inside Siren eaton shelter in Charlotte where they had a rough year. Thousands of dollars where stolen back in May, but now they are bouncing back with the help of the community.

Siren eaton shelter is a place where domestic violence survivors and people battling homelessness get a fresh start and a new beginning.

"Getting our Christmas room together people are really standing behind us," Siren eaton shelter coordinator Tracie Socey said.

But that mission to serve, hit a major roadblock this year. Back in May, thousand of dollars were stolen right here at the shelter, and they were desperate for help.

"A lot of different individuals places, have stepped up and doing things for us,"

And for an organization so used to helping others. Neighbors came through for them. A 500-thousand dollar grant from the state got the ball rolling. And with help from organizations like Mr. dale's, in Eaton Rapids and farm and home, they're able to continue their mission this holiday season.

"It's definitely refreshing, I got be honest, I was a little concerned with this Christmas, because everything that had happened, but it's all coming together," Siren eaton shelter coordinator Tracie Socey said.

Now, they'll be able to adopt 80 families this year which doubles the total from a year ago.

"Funds starting to roll in, and it has always been business as usual, here and has brought everyone closer together," Siren eaton shelter coordinator Tracie Socey said.

Siren eaton shelter is happy to be back on the right track after a rough couple of months.

