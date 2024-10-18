A two-time cancer survivor is helping others on their journey toward becoming cancer-free.

Sabrina was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and 2018 beating it both times.

October is breast cancer awareness month. And one survivor in our neighborhoods is now helping others on their journey.

I went to Grand Ledge to learn more about that mission and the power it holds.

"It was very hard hearing that diagnosis," Breast Cancer survivor Sabrina Newton said.

A diagnosis in 2015 that didn't keep Sabrina Newton down.

"I overcame the cancer diagnosis through my faith family and friends and incredible medical staff," Breast Cancer survivor Sabrina Newton said.

And then, in 2018, she did it again.

"Fighting every step of the way," Breast Cancer survivor Sabrina Newton said.

Now, in 2024. Newton has made it her mission to help others in their fights.

She has created "Fuel the Cure" gas cards to help those battling the fight against cancer get to their appointments without having to worry about the price of gas.

"Knowing the need out there for fuel and how much stress it can put one under, going through the cancer process," Breast Cancer survivor Sabrina Newton said.

Newton says she started the gas cards last year to show support for others going through a tough process. However, Newton sometimes thinks about her past with the diagnosis but she doesn't let it interfere with her joy in life

"Don't get me wrong I have my moments of crying and second-guessing myself, but then why what does that help," Breast Cancer survivor Sabrina Newton said.

If you'd like to support the cause contact Pure Hearts of Michigan at 517-763-7073 or email them at pureheartsofmichigan@gmail.com.

