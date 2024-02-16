City leaders took the next steps in finding a new city manager

We are continuing to follow the city manager search in Charlotte.

A special meeting was held Thursday afternoon.

We are continuing to follow the city manager search in Charlotte, a special meeting was held Thursday afternoon. Where city leaders gathered to host a meet and greet for a potential candidate.

"Without any interview pressure, we can have some open dialogue with a candidate, I think that's the best way to get the first impression," City council member Jeff Christensen said.

And with that in mind, Jeff Christensen and the rest of the city council interviewed their first candidate, Jeff Thornton. The current city manager of Caledonia township since 2019. Fielded questions from council members, who tell me they have learned from their previous missteps in the hiring process, and feel confident moving forward.

"One thing that i am glad to see from the council, it seems like everyone up here is committed to finding the right person we are not just gonna rush the process moving forward," City council member Anthony Rodrigruez said.

"Although we got a lot of things to work out, the community, will see some positive growth,"

The city council is now taking a more community-based approach in finding its next city manager, allowing for more input from the public.

"We're gonna try to do the job ourselves, no search firms, no outside people, we are gonna listen to the residents were going to do the job they ask of us,"

City officials tell me with the new process in place they are confident they will find their next city manager soon.

