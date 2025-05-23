A special meeting was held at city hall in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A special meeting was held here at City Hall in Charlotte, where a proposed budget could save money for neighbors.



Charlotte neighbor Robin Rice is hopeful this proposal will be passed.

According to city leaders, the proposed Charlotte city budget decreases property taxes for the average neighbor by about three dollars per year for the next budget year. Neighbors believe it's a start in the right direction.

"Well, I think we have to start anywhere, as long as they can cut, I think everyone would be for it," Charlotte neighbor Robin Rice said.

Charlotte neighbor Robin Rice is hopeful this proposal is passed and believes it could be the beginning of something good for multiple neighbors.

As your Charlotte neighborhood reporter, neighbors often tell me that inflation has had a big impact on their finances. So I know that even a smaller savings can have an effect.

"Maybe next year we can cut some more, and especially people on fixed income like myself can manage our money better," Charlotte neighbor Robin Rice said.

Charlotte city leaders held a special meeting Friday inside City Hall. And Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis says he wants to save neighbors as much as possible

"Anytime we can save taxpayers money, it's good for the taxpayers for sure," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

"We will be looking at the budget and seeing where we stand right now, and from that, asking questions about how the 19 million dollars is being spent this year," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Lewis says the council will continue to look at the budget and see what the best options for the upcoming year.

"We're going to review each different department, and from that council will have questions and comments, concerning the budget itself," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

However, for Rice, she says this can be a great thing if the current proposal passes for the city

"Way better than an increase, that would be wonderful for all of Charlotte," Charlotte neighbor Robin Rice said.

