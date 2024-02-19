A Special Charlotte City Council meeting on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A special Charlotte City Council meeting will be held on Wednesday.

According to the agenda, council members are expected to discuss the ongoing city manager search which will include an interview with Interim City Manager Doug Terry.

The meeting starts and 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Charlotte City Hall. Residents can also participate virtually.

For more information and a link to the Zoom meeting, click here.

