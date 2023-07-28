A small store with big dreams is making waves in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Brandy Haeck has lived in Charlotte her entire life, and now, her dream of owning a store in her hometown has become a reality.

"Over a year, I manifested it from little pop-up sales and little garage sales. I was like I really like this, I really want to do this," said Haeck, Valhalla Value store owner.

The store sells a variety of items, and they make it a point to do it at a discount price. Haeck says the neighborhood has welcomed them with open arms, so much so that it's time to take the next step.

"We did this small store to see how Charlotte is going to receive us, and they have received us so well, we are expanding in moving across the street," she said.

The store will be relocating next month allowing the mission to serve this neighborhood to continue to grow and will be located at 202 Pearl St. in Charlotte.

