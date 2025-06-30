A recent grant will create recreation opportunities in Potterville

CHARLOTTE, Mich — At Lake Alliance, a new grant will aim to improve recreational opportunities and green spaces for residents.



Giving neighbors more things to do, and more space to do it.

A recent grant paid for by the County Parks millage will help pay for park projects this summer all across our neighborhoods, including here in Potterville. I caught up with a neighbor who told me it's a great opportunity to spend more time with family

"Can't wait to get my daughter out here, she loves the park, we do picnics once a week," Potterville resident Nolan Gilson said.

Potterville neighbor Nolan Gilson is a regular at Lake Alliance, a local park. He believes this update to the park is a great way for more neighbors to stay active.

"My thing is, I want to pull the community together, get them more out and active. Potterville is such a great community, super loving," Potterville resident Nolan Gilson said.

According to city leaders, Potterville received about $75,000 from the grant, and the plan is to create two pickleball courts, a new trailhead, and update landscaping.

"I'm excited about it, we haven't had a project quite this big, in a while here, it's going to be a nice thing to have," Potterville City Manager Aaron Sheridan said.

Potterville City Manager Aaron Sheridan believes a pickleball court could bring more people to town. And, Gilson loves some friendly competition.

"That's amazing, I can't wait to beat some of my buddies at it," Potterville resident Nolan Gilson said.

With summer here, Gilson hopes this grant will bring more neighbors out and see what Lake Alliance has to offer.

"If I could see more people at the parks, we can grill out have a good time, talk get to know each other, that's what I'm looking for," Potterville resident Nolan Gilson said.

Potterville City Manager Aaron Sheridan tells me the city is hopeful to have the pickleball courts ready by October of 2026,

