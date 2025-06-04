CHARLOTTE, Mich — A new water project in Eaton Rapids will be the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history.



Eaton Rapids neighbor Brad Hendrickson tells me he is working on a home project to fix up his house.

A new water project, nearly $ 34 million, making it the largest infrastructure investment in Eaton Rapids' history, is coming to town. I spoke to officials and residents; here's what I learned.

"Obviously time to upgrade and make the house look a little nicer, neglected it on my own part with the kids growing up, waited for them to move out, now time to put the house together," Eaton Rapids neighbor Brad Hendrickson said.

And not far from Hendrickson's home, I learned how the city of Eaton Rapids is working on a project of its own, upgrading parts of the city's water system.

I asked Hendrickson what he thinks about the rate increases that will come along with the project.

"My reaction to hearing that, I can understand a rate increase, if the work and improvements are being made," Eaton Rapids neighbor Brad Hendrickson said.

Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock says as of July 1st, water rates for my neighbors will go up by about 20 percent to pay for the projects.

Colestock says neighbors will see a similar increase next year, and the year after that, altogether, it will be an increase of more than 65 percent over the next few years.

"There is a ton of infrastructure work that's going to be happening, things that have not happened in many years," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

The upgrades include replacement of 3 water filters that are years beyond their lifespan, as well as water main replacement, and lead line replacement.

"Very large-scale filters, that go into the water treatment plant, each one of those costs $700,000, so you are looking at over two million right there," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said.

Colestock says city leaders didn't want to raise rates all at once, so they are spread over the next few years. Colestock says she wanted to let neighbors know about the changes.

Back with Henderickson, he told me he's happy the city is updating some of its water system, even if it means rate increases.

"I'm happy to see the city take steps and improve infrastructure up to date moving forward," Eaton Rapids neighbor Brad Hendrickson said.

