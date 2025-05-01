A new infusion center is set to help our neighbors who are battling cancer

New infusion center to help neighbors receive treatment who are battling cancer.

Expanding access to leading-edge cancer care so neighbors have access.

Watch the video above to learn about the new facility.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton, opened a new infusion center to help our neighbors battling cancer and give them care closer to home.

"We can provide care close to home," University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton President Linda Reetz said.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton opened their new Infusion Center, expanding access to leading-edge cancer care so neighbors have treatment access in their backyard. President Linda Reetz tells me patients won't have to worry about a long commute anymore.

"It's so important for our chemo patients because therapy for them is not once a month, once a week, sometimes it's many days a week," University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton President Linda Reetz said.

"We will receive our first patient on Monday, May 5th," University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton President Linda Reetz said.

Reetz tells me this has been years in the making, they received grants from the state to finish this four-million-dollar project. I also caught University of Michigan Health Hospital Board Member Harper Wilder, who believes the community will embrace this.

"For some of these patients to have to drive even 30 minutes just to go to Lansing, it sometimes provides a hardship to keep care close to home is exciting," University of Michigan Health Hospital board member Harper Wildern said.

However, for Reetz, who has had family members who have had cancer, this project hit home for her

"Once you get the community to embrace and recognize how important a service like this is, close to home, they rally around the hospital," University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton President Linda Reetz said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook