A local restaurant prepares for a business boost for the Lions playoff game.

And as my neighbors get ready for the Lions game on Saturday, fans can see this blue drink inside a local restaurant. I'll take you inside the restaurant that's hoping for a game day business boost.

The Eaton Pub and Grille in downtown Charlotte is preparing its signature Lion Hawaiian drink for fans for Saturday's playoffs game against the Washington Commanders.

The restaurant's staff is hoping for a big crowd to come in for gameday.

"Were definitely prepared for whatever the community is going to give to us," Eaton Pub Grille Bartender Aryana Maldonado said.

Eaton Pub and Grille Bartender Aryana Maldonado tells me the team will have extra staff and have stocked up on more drinks and food ingredients, as they hope for a crowd.

"I think we will have the staff and be prepared for potentially being busy, some drink and food specials as well," Eaton Pub Grille Bartender Aryana Maldonado said.

Charlotte recently became the first city in Eaton County to have what's called a social district. that means fans can have a drink in their hands and walk from restaurant to restaurant.

Maldonado hopes the combination of the Lions game and the social district will bring extra people downtown.

"I think it's really nice, will give these businesses on main street a lot more business than usual," Eaton Pub Grille Bartender Aryana Maldonado said.

Eaton Pub and Grille cook Jerome Ferris says the social district on its own has been drawing more customers to the restaurant.

"From what I have seen it's bringing a nice crowd especially late at night," Eaton Pub Grille cook Jerome Ferris said.

Combine that recent history with a primetime Lions playoff game on Saturday, and all these extra supplies. Could be important to have.

