A local football program has been guiding the next group of athletes for more than two decades.

This monument you see on the field has a deep meaning to it, a family football legacy for the Bensinger's

Watch the video above to learn about the Charlotte Orioles youth football program.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Charlotte Junior Orioles youth football program has been helping guide the next generation of athletes for over two decades.

Summertime is when this football field at the Eaton County fairgrounds comes to life.

"Really get kids excited about playing football," Laura Bensinger commissioner of Charlotte Orioles Youth Football said.

Dozens of elementary kids between the ages 8 and 12 line up for drills as members of the Charlotte Junior Orioels football program.

"My late father-in-law was the commissioner of the Orioles Youth Football program for about 10 years," Laura Bensinger commissioner of Charlotte Orioles Youth Football said.

Charlotte native Timothy Bensinger, started the Orioles program decades ago. Before he passed away in 2008 he asked his family, including daughter-in-law Laura to carry on the family legacy, now 30 years later the orioles are going strong and helping shape the next generation of football players.

"My husband and brother-in-law are both coaching for the program, we start with the youth and building their skills at a young age," Laura Bensinger commissioner of Charlotte Orioles Youth Football said.

"Our mission is to get our youth excited about football and continue to play," Laura Bensinger commissioner of Charlotte Orioles Youth Football said.

With the help of community members, the Bensingers have been putting their heart and soul into the program.

"It's pretty special," Garrett Bensinger Orioles Youth Football Program said.

"The youth and help build their skills at a young age, and follow up through to the varsity program," Laura Bensinger commissioner of Charlotte Orioles Youth Football said.

And a chance to grow on and off the field gaining some life lessons along the way.

"They put their heart on the field and they are going out there, with a mission in mind, to excel and give it their all," Laura Bensinger commissioner of Charlotte Orioles Youth Football said.

The Bensingers tell me they hope to update the facilities and get the community more involved.

