A local family remembers the life of Emily Hansen.

Emily Hansen lived life knowing she might not live a long life.

"I love her, I'm so proud of her she never gave up," Emily's mother Wendy Cornish said.

"She was a fighter she believed in a positive tomorrow," Emily's mother Wendy Cornish said.

Emily had an illness, her mom says, called Smad-4.

"It can turn into cancer, it's terminal," Emily's mother Wendy Cornish said.

But it wasn't her illness that took her. Dewitt Township police say Emily was shot and killed inside her apartment last week. Emily's boyfriend Bradley Corey has been charged with open murder.

But sitting down with Mom in Charlotte, we focused on her Emily.

"She always fought from the minute she was diagnosed with the same illness as her father," Emily's mother Wendy Cornish said.

Dad and daughter grabbed onto life, in the time they had. She would play Christmas music to her father. Her father passed away when she was 9.

But she still found reasons to smile. She was a cheerleader in school. And she loved cheering, for the Red Wings.

"She would start stalking out, what the games were and get a ticket and would be four seats up from the glass," Emily's mother Wendy Cornish said.

Just one of mom's memories now, of her only child.

"She was just a beautiful person to know her was to love her," Emily's mother Wendy Cornish said.

