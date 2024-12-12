"A huge loss": Charlotte business reacts to potential TikTok ban

TikTok is set to be banned in the U.S. starting January 19th.

I caught up with local businesses in my neighborhood to get their reaction.

Watch the video above to learn about TikTok set to be banned

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

TikTok is set to be banned in the us starting January 19th. I caught up with local businesses in my neighborhood to get their reaction. Business owners in my neighborhood of Charlotte say TikTok helps them get customers in the door.

Keisha Howe owns Reflections Boutique.

"be terrible if it goes away because I just started diving into it, here at Reflections," Reflections Boutique owner Keisha Howe said.

But the future of her ability to use TikTok is uncertain. That's because a federal law says TikTok's Chinese parent company has to sell its ownership stake in TikTok. If not, TikTok faces a ban in the United States as of mid-January.

Howe believes a ban would hurt small businesses that rely on social media to attract customers.

"I feel like social media in general for small business extremely important, capturing all of the audience outside of your own community," Reflections Boutique owner Keisha Howe said.

Agape' Academy employee Ana Juarez echoed that same message, saying a ban could hurt business.

"We have people reach out to us, because of work we post through tik tok, so that would be a huge loss, in all stylists in building our clientele through social media," Agape' Academy Employee Ana Juarez said.

"Reaching a lot of the younger crowd through tik tok, a lot of them that's what they're using more than Facebook and even Instagram," Agape' Academy Employee Ana Juarez said.

But Mid-Michigan neighbor Connor Collins disagrees and is in favor of the ban.

"Removing it the use from the youth is good," Mid-Michigan resident Connor Collins said

The United States sees TikTok as a potential national security threat because of its ties to China.

TikTok had sued to try to block the law and says China would not use its platform to spy on Americans.

it all leaves Howe, watching to see what happens and if it will impact her business.

"I mean, we've got to get creative and keep on doing our small business as usual."

