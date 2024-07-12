A German 17-year-old is experiencing the American small-town life in Eaton County

Finja Walther wanted to get a small-town experience, and that led her from Germany to Charlotte, Michigan.

Walther has adjusted to life in Eaton County and has become involved with Future Farmers of America, plays and activities, and local non-profits.

Watch the video above to learn about Finja's journey in Eaton County.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Many of our neighbors know every street sign, corner business, and local landmark in the area. But what happens when someone experiences all this neighborhood has to offer for the first time? That's what I wanted to find out and I found just the right person to help.

"I wanted to go to the US and go to a small town and get a small-town experience," foreign exchange student Finja Walther said.

A desire that led 17-year-old foreign exchange student Finja Walther from Germany to Charlotte, Michigan. Finja came to Charlotte in May of 2023 and quickly got involved with Future Farmers of America, plays and activities, and local nonprofits.

"Charlotte High School has a lot of activities I was in a play, a lot of my friends and were in sports so I could attend their matches," Walther said.

Finja was a volunteer at Helping Hands food pantry in Charlotte and loved helping others. Her energy was felt in this neighborhood, so the staff left her a special gift on her last day.

While it's been a fun ride in Eaton County, it hasn't been without its challenges.

"Language barrier. I spoke English pretty well when I came here. There were still some words I had to learn that I usually don't learn in school," Walther said

Finja's last day in the U.S. is Friday, and she says she is excited for her future and is hopeful to come back to the U.S. for college.

"I want to study graphic design or video games," she said.

As her time in Mid-Michigan comes to a close, she tells me she will never forget the friendships, the organizations, and most importantly this neighborhood

"I really wanted that, it's amazing," Walther said.

