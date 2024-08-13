A generous donation is giving a new life to Crandell Lake

A ribbon-cutting event was held at Crandell Lake Park to celebrate a new dock

Back in June this dock here at Crandell Lake Park was decimated by fire

Watch the video above to learn about the new doc at Crandell Lake

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Back in June, this dock here at Crandell Lake Park was decimated by fire. However, now there is a newly installed one, thanks to a generous donation, and is giving this lake a new life.

Neighbors say it's one of the most relaxing places in Eaton County.

"My family and I love to enjoy Crandell Park," Eaton County Board member Terrance Augustine said.

But earlier this summer, it literally went up in flames.

"We all saw it and were devastated that someone would take advantage of public property like that," Rachel Feighnerbunch member of Feighner Boat Lifts & Docks said.

Rachel Feighnerbunch is a member of the Fehighner Boat Lifts and Docks. An organization that stepped up when a fire hit the dock.

"We been in Charlotte for over 20 years, we wanted to come together to donate this dock, to bring the community together so they have a safe space to come and enjoy," Rachel Feighnerbunch member of Feighner Boat Lifts & Docks said.

Feighner Boat Lifts & Docks did not want to disclose how much money they donated but felt it was a dire need for the community. And on Tuesday, community members and city officials came together to celebrate the new dock that's now in place.

"It's really nice to have community partners with our local businesses and residents to make a difference here in Eaton County," Eaton County Board member Terrance Augustine said.

Meanwhile, city officials say there hasn't been an arrest, but the investigation continues.

"We are still getting tips on information on who the perpetrator on this whole incident, it will come to justice," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said

There are newly installed cameras at Crandell Park and patrol officers who stop and walk around in hopes of catching future foul play in Charlotte.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook