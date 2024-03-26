A downtown Charlotte salon has gone above and beyond to make a little girl look and feel her best.

When Carly Williams needed a hair cut, her mom Susan says it wasn't as easy as picking a spot and walking in.

"Carly is my heart, she is my heart outside of my body," Carly's mother Susan Williams said.

When her daughter Carly needed a hair cut, her mom Susan says it wasn't as easy as picking a spot and walking in.

"I think it's hard when people don't know what to expect with disabilities where, they are a little fearful, I just wanted to make sure it was going to be a positive experience,"

9-year-old Carly lives with down syndrome and her mom needed somewhere that would make her feel at home. So, she posted in a community Facebook group, and found Agape Academy.

"They really went above and beyond to make sure she was comfortable and having fun the whole,"

I got to visit Agape Academy in downtown Charlotte. they said that when they heard about Carly's story on Facebook. Angela Forte and her team were happy to step in.

"Figure out things to make her feel special, got her some balloons and tiara and make her feel like million bucks, she was the most important person in here," Agape Academy Angela Forte said.

Susan tells me they cut her hair and made Carly feel at ease, treating her with kindness and love.

Susan says when the time comes for another haircut. They know just where to go. Agape Academy is located 127 S Cochran Ave, Charlotte.

