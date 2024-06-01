6th Annual Magical Realm Fantasy Faire held at Eaton County Fairgrounds

The 6th annual Magical Realm event was held at the Eaton County Fairgrounds

Hundreds of residents showed up and showed out

Watch the video above to learn about the Magical Realm event (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Eaton County Fairgrounds hosted the 6th Annual Magical Realm Fantasy Faire. Many community members came out and dressed up in their favorite costumes and enjoyed food and games."Similar to a Renaissance fair, but with a few more fairies and mermaids, our goal is to make a community space where everyone can feel loved and welcome and have a vibrant, magical day." Magical Realm Queen Robyn Koster said.

Hundreds of residents showed up, and a few I caught up with said they had a magical day and had a chance to give back. Each year, faire officials select local organizations to support.

"We're also raising money for people in our community, the rent faire community, Charlotte itself; this year, our beneficiaries are (CASA) which is a Child Advocate Agency." Magical Realm Queen Robyn Koster

