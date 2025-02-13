3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Helping Hands Food Pantry, has been a pillar in our community for decades

Helping Hands Food Pantry, has been a pillar in our community for decades.

Through the partnership, the nonprofit received $1,300 from FOX 47 and Hager Fox Heating & Air Conditioning.

They received a check at a special presentation on Wednesday.

The food pantry's executive director says the money will be able to feed hundreds of families in my neighborhood.

"It really means everything, to be able to feed 217 families, it means everything to serve our community, thanks to Fox 47 and Hager Fox," Heling Hands Executive Director Amanda Thompson said.

Every night, our meteorologist makes a prediction for the three-degree guarantee for the next day's high temperature. If he's within 3 degrees, the nonprofit is awarded $50. If he's wrong, the nonprofit is awarded $100.

