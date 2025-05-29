CHARLOTTE, Mich — Eaton County will distribute $400,000 to support park enhancements across the County to bolster recreational opportunities and green spaces for residents.



The 2025 Parks community grant program awards $400,000 to local communities in Eaton County.

I caught up with a neighbor who told me this grant is perfect timing with summer around the corner.

Eaton County will distribute $400,000 to support park enhancements across the County to bolster recreational opportunities and green spaces for residents. Bellevue neighbor Bill Sorrentio is excited about the new additions.

"I think it's going to be right on time, you couldn't get better, you couldn't better timing than that, it ain't going to do us no good in the winter," Bellevue neighbor Bill Sorrentio said.

Sorrentio and I met at the Riverside cafe in Bellevue, and he showed me Butler Park, which is right next to the restaurant, where he and his wife love to enjoy the outdoors.

"My wife and I like to walk, we walk anywhere." Bellevue neighbor Bill Sorrentio said.

I met with Eaton County communications director Logan Bailey, who tells me this grant was made possible through the state and the 2022 Parks Millage, which will also supply other Eaton County cities like Charlotte, Potterville, Dimondale, Eaton Rapids, and Olivet with help for parks in the area. Bellevue, in particular, will get $118,000.

"We are super excited to get $400,000 out to these local communities to enhance their parks, to build new open spaces, to see those outdoor spaces grow," Eaton County communications director Logan Bailey said.

However, even though it's unknown what exact renovations will be done to the parks or where any new parks will be, Sorrentio believes this grant will bring lots of people to the community.

"Well, it's very important cause there are going to be more people out and about, and the kids are out of school," Bellevue neighbor Bill Sorrentio said.

"For the kids to play, to keep them in the neighborhoods, they ain't going to get in trouble," Bellevue neighbor Bill Sorrentio said.

