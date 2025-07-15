18-year-old in hospital after large party shooting in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot at a large party in Chester Township on Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the 3100 block of W. Vermontville Highway around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 13th, for reports of a shooting at a large party.

Police say many of the around 70-100 people attending were uninvited minors.

After investigating, police say an 18-year-old boy from Charlotte was shot after an argument got physical.

He was transported to a local hospital by other people at the party, where he is in stable condition.

MSP troopers say they are searching for two suspects, one who was involved in the fight and one who shot the 18-year-old.

Troopers say the two fled the scene together after the shooting took place.

Investigators say they have a person of interest who they suspect was involved in the shooting, but the subject who was involved in the fight has yet to be identified.

If you have any information pertaining to the shooting you can contact the Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

