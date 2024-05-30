15 federally-funded projects are coming to Mid-Michigan communities, one of those communities is Eaton Rapids.

City leaders tell me that money will be directed toward a pair of initiatives.

"One was for a new Ariel fire truck for 2.1 million dollars, and the other was to replace three water filters for our water-filtration system, for 2.6 million," Mayor of Eaton Rapids Pam Colestock said.

Colestock is excited for the Eaton Rapids community but says it was a team effort that made this dream a reality,

"These projects will make a huge impact on the city of Eaton Rapids, but also our entire community. I want to thank City Manager Yvonne Ridge, Fire Chief Roger Mcnutt, Utilities Director Rob Pierce."

For a small community like Eaton Rapids, this federal funding is an answer to the city's prayers, allowing plans to rebuild the city to go into full swing.

"It's a huge investment in our community, we don't have funds in our storefront or in our fire department to be able to fund these kinds of projects, " Eaton Rapids City Manager Yvonne Ridge said.

"You have almost a five-million-dollar investment in our little town of Eaton Rapids, really excited we are able to have this opportunity."

Public Works Utilities Director Rob Pierce tells me this upgrade to the water system is long overdue, and for the fire department, a new truck will literally save lives.

"To get a new one like this will help out the safety of the citizens in Eaton Rapids and the surrounding areas," Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger said.

"It means a lot; we have some infrastructure out there that is aging, it was rehabbed in 2000, life expectancy of 12 years," Public Works Utilities Director Rob Pierce said.

Mayor Pam Colestock tells me this is a major step in the right direction for her community.

