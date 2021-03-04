$1 million reconstruction project on Harris Street in Charlotte could begin this month

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Charlotte City will repave and reconstruct East Harris Street between Cochran and Lansing roads.

“This is a piece of roadway, a section of a roadway that’s in really bad condition. Anybody that travels in the city can attest to how badly needed this is. So this project will encompass both reconstructing the street, one parking lot downtown as well as repairing water and sewer lines underneath the street,” said Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage.

Armitage says a project to this magnitude has not been done on that street in decades.

Construction is expected to start in late March or early April and is expected to be complete by July.

The project will cost more than $1 million. A Michigan Department of Transportation grant will pay for $375,000 of the reconstruction cost.

“This project, in particular, was very important not only because of the condition of the road which is in very poor condition. It’s failing, but also its close proximity to the hospital. There’s a lot of traffic in and out of the hospital that utilizes this road,” Armitage said.

Armitage said, in a 2019 survey, 72 percent of the streets in the city of Charlotte were considered poor.

“This is a huge problem that we’re trying to tackle. We’re trying to take chunks out as we can as funding is available," he said, "but the amount of funding that’s required to get streets you know not only in Charlotte but across the state up to par and into good condition, there’s just inadequate funding for local road authorities to be able to meet that demand.”

