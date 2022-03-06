Nearly 8,000 fiberboard menorahs recalled due to potential fire hazard

(WXMI) — Nearly 8,000 fiberboard-based menorahs are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

We’re told the products may catch fire when lit candles are inserted.

CPSC says the menorahs come in a variety of different shapes and were sold between November 2021 and January 2022 with tags reading “Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorah.”

Each menorah is reportedly labeled with one of the following style numbers on the bottom: 262933, 263407, 263417, 262950, 856166, 856168, 856179, 856182, 856189, 856192, 856262 and 856266.

Those who may have purchased the affected products are encouraged to return them to any HomeGoods, Marshalls or Homesense stores for a refund. CPSC says consumers may alternatively send a picture to TJX showing proof of disposal in exchange for a refund or gift card.

