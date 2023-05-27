Nationwide border system issue causing major delays at UK airports

Travel issues are plaguing the U.K. for the start of the holiday weekend.

Passengers flying into Britain faced major delays due to an issue affecting the automated border control gates that scan passports upon arrival. The issue started Friday night.

All airports across the country using the gates are impacted. Many people flying in have to get their passports checked manually.

Officials say it's unclear what the issue is right now, but they're working to resolve it.

This comes during a bank holiday weekend in the U.K. and several European countries that's already expected to be very busy for travelers.

