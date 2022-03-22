MUST SEE: Deputy chief watches as man torches Hastings police cruiser

HASTINGS, Mich. — A man is facing charges after police say he lit a Hastings police cruiser on fire.

The Hasting Police Department (HPD) says it happened Monday around 5 p.m.

According to police, it started when a man approached the Hastings Police Department parking lot with a gas can in his hand.

Man caught on camera setting fire to Hastings police cruiser

Police say the man walked up to a Hastings police cruiser and poured gas on its roof and into the wheel well of the passenger rear tire. Then, police say, he put the gas can on top of the car and set fire to it.

According to the department, that’s when the deputy chief pulled into the lot and tried to arrest the man.

Hastings police say the man ran off with the deputy chief and other citizens chasing him.

He was taken into custody on Boltwood Street.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Barry County resident Jeremy Scott Dunklee. He was charged on third-degree arson of police property, assaulting and resisting an officer, and habitual offender (fourth offense), according to HPD. We're told his bond was set at $200,000.

