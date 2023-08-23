MSU welcomes incoming students on day one of campus move-in

EAST LANSING, Mich. — With welcome banners painted across campus, and cars packed with possessions, the energy was electric as Michigan State University kicks off day one of move-in week.

As families arrived to move their incoming Spartan, one parent could not contain his excitement, “Campus is just awesome... It’s big. It’s brawling. It’s beautiful! The green. The Jets. The Spartans. It all comes together...it rocks!"

Meanwhile, other parents were feeling a little blue about sending their child away to college, "It’s emotional. I’ve got a sophomore in Virginia, and then he’s my baby, so it’s hard.”

As the move-in bins wheeled by, we caught an MSU senior who had some pointers for students as they begin their college career, “Balance your time at Michigan State University. So, have fun, but remember the reason why you are here...Your education, and your degree.”

Finally, we were able to catch one incoming freshman who had one of the most important message of the day for students moving in this week, “Remember a pillow! I forgot mine.