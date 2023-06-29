MSU Surplus store set to add Breslin Center scoreboard to inventory

EAST LANSING — The MSU Surplus store will be adding the Breslin Center scoreboard to their already diversified inventory of goods.

The scoreboard will be coming to the store in several pieces and will soon be for sale to the public.

Before the pieces will be made available, the store has to process the board and determine what parts will be sold and for what prices.

For those interested in purchasing a piece of the infamous scoreboard, be sure to continue to check the MSU Surplus Store's website and social media for updates.

