Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

MSU Surplus Store set to add Breslin Center scoreboard to inventory

MSU Surplus store set to add Breslin Center scoreboard to inventory
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 09:38:58-04

EAST LANSING — The MSU Surplus store will be adding the Breslin Center scoreboard to their already diversified inventory of goods.

The scoreboard will be coming to the store in several pieces and will soon be for sale to the public.

Before the pieces will be made available, the store has to process the board and determine what parts will be sold and for what prices.

For those interested in purchasing a piece of the infamous scoreboard, be sure to continue to check the MSU Surplus Store's website and social media for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter