MSU researchers receive grant to study soil health changes from extreme weather

Michigan State University
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jul 31, 2023
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University researchers have received a $750,000 grant from The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to fund evaluation of soil health changes from rainfall and drought.

The project is being led by Department of Plant, Soil, and Microbial Sciences professor, Alexandra Kravchenko.

The remaining members of the research team include:

  • Sarah Evans: Associate professor and microbial ecologist in the Department of Integrative Biology. 
  • Andrey Guber: Professor in the Department of Plant, Soil, and Microbial Sciences. 
  • James Moran: Associate professor in the Departments of Integrative Biology and Plant, Soil, and Microbial Sciences. 

The team will focus on the effect summer weather patterns of extreme droughts and intensive rainfall have on soil in the Midwest. The research project is expected to be a four-year experiment.

