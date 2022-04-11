Watch

Actions

MSP looking for witnesses of crash on I-94 that sent trooper to hospital

MSP patrol vehicle hit in van buren county 2 4-8-22.jpg
Michigan State Police
MSP patrol vehicle hit in van buren county 2 4-8-22.jpg
MSP patrol vehicle hit in van buren county 4-8-22.jpg
Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 14:37:52-04

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for witnesses who may have seen what led up to a crash that happened last Friday morning on Eastbound I-94 near Lawrence in Van Buren County.

Investigators say a trooper was on scene investigating an earlier crash when his patrol vehicle was hit by a semi-truck.

RELATED: Trooper taken to hospital after semi crashes into patrol vehicle in Van Buren County

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP says there were several drivers who stopped to check on the trooper and semi driver but drove off before law enforcement arrived.

If that was you, give Michigan State Police a call at 269-657-5551.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!