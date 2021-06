IONIA COUNTY — Police say a motorcyclist suffered significant injuries to their head, face and legs after colliding with a deer late Monday night in Ionia County.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. along Hawley Highway in Ionia County.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

No one else was involved in the crash.