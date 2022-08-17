This Motivational Water Bottle Will Keep Track Of How Much Water You’re Drinking

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Opinions on how much water you should try to drink each day vary. Some people swear by eight eight-ounce glasses each day. Others recommend using a formula to determine your water needs by calculating half of your body weight and then changing that number into ounces. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends 3.7 liters (about 91 ounces) of fluids daily for men and 2.7 liters (about 125 ounces) of fluids daily for women. But no matter how much you strive to drink, a motivational water bottle can help you reach your goals.

The Bottle Bottle water bottle holds one half-gallon of water or 64 ounces, enough to get in eight of those eight-ounce glasses. It has a flip-up lid and a straw, making it simple to sip H2O throughout the day.

The feature that might encourage you to stay hydrated is on the outside of the bottle, as it is marked with times at different water levels. Each time also has a short and simple sentence that could inspire you to drink up, like “Wake up drinking” at 7 a.m. and “Almost finished” at 7 p.m.

The motivational water bottle comes with a protective silicon anti-slip sleeve and a sturdy handle, so it is convenient to take to work, the gym or wherever you go. It is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand and is made from premium quality PETG plastic, which is 100% BPA-free. It also has a wide mouth for easy filling.

This motivational water bottle has more than 1,600 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Shoppers say that it’s easy to clean and carry.

“I love that it’s very easy to clean, durable, sturdy and I can carry it anywhere I go,” wrote a reviewer named Judy, who also posted a photo of her water bottle. “It’s very convenient and I get to finish my water goal every day!”

Many customers say that it helps them meet their daily water-drinking goals.

“I find this bottle a wonderful tool for keeping track of my water consumption,” reviewer Wreaths wrote. “The fact that the times are on the bottle is such a plus. I have never been able to drink enough water in the course of a day until getting this bottle. I also love the rubber bottom on this bottle. My daughter liked my Bottle Bottle so much she bought one.”

Reviewers did mention that the bottle is not dishwasher safe, so if you purchase it, be sure to wash it by hand.

The 64-ounce Bottle Bottle motivational water bottle is currently available in four colors: blue, gray, purple and rose red. The purple color costs $14.99, but the others are priced at $15.99. Some colors also come in a 128-ounce size; the purple and rose red are discounted to $18.99 and $19.99 right now.

How much water do you aim to drink every day?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.