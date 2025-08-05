More than 50 animals rescued from heat, found without food or water

Over 50 animals were rescued from a Rio Verde, Arizona, property on Saturday after being found with no food or water.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes and MASH units were "executing the seizure of over 50 animals from heartbreaking conditions."

Officials say among those rescued were horses, camels, peacocks, rams, goats, sheep, tortoises, a cockatoo, a bull and a zebra.

On Saturday, temperatures reached a high of 114 degrees in the Valley.

"You see the ribs protruding... It's awful," said Dan Greenup, who lives next to the raided property.

Greenup, whose backyard faces the property, said there used to be ostriches and zebras visible from his home before law enforcement arrived with about 10 vehicles, including a Rural Metro Fire truck that brought 2,000 gallons of water.

Horse owner Brian Foley said leaving animals without water in extreme heat is unconscionable.

"They live outside out here. They can't even go a day out here without water in the summer," Foley said.

Most of the rescued animals are now at the Sheriff's "Animal Safe Haven" (MASH) facility, though two camels and a zebra remain on the property after becoming stressed during attempted transport.

"We will check on them every day to make sure everything goes well and the animals are taken care of," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said.

Sheridan told the Scripps News Group this was one of the biggest and most bizarre animal seizures in his career, describing the property as the owner's "own zoo."

The sheriff's office was alerted by a concerned neighbor who noticed the animals' condition.

"They checked the day before, which would have been Friday, and there was no water or food. Then they checked again the next morning on Saturday, and there still was no water or food," Sheridan said.

Deputies worked until 4 a.m., transporting the animals to safety.

This case is the latest in a series of animal cruelty investigations by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and Sheridan warned that more enforcement actions are coming.

"We've only just begun, I can tell you that. Anyone out there that is keeping their animals in unsafe conditions, this sheriff will be knocking on your door," Sheridan said.

The sheriff expects to file charges against the property owner this week.

"Thanks to the swift and selfless response from Rural Metro Fire Department, over 2,000 gallons of water were delivered, providing desperately needed relief to these innocent lives," a press release said.

The investigation remains ongoing.