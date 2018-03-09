Millennials save more money than anyone else

Young people are saving money and planning ahead. About 60 percent of Millennials who are limiting their spending in some way are doing it to save money for the future, according to a new survey from Bankrate. That beat out other reasons for cutting back like paying off debt or concern about the economy, job security or stagnant incomes. Meanwhile, only 25 percent of older generations who cut costs cited the same reason. "The reasons have shifted in the past few years," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for BankRate.com. "But the current top reason for limiting spending is the need to save more money and this was particularly evident among Millennials." The youngest Millennials — people 18-26 — are placing an even higher priority on saving, with 74 percent of them setting money aside for the future.