Various mushroom products recalled for potential Listeria concerns

CALIFORNIA — Several companies based in California are recalling mushroom products due to possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The recalls include Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc.’s brand of Conah Organic Enoki Mushroom (found in 200g plastic packaging), Concord Farms’ “fresh enoki mushrooms” and California Terra Garden Inc.’s 150g packages of Seafood Mushroom, according to the FDA.

We’re told Listeria is a bacterium that can result in severe illness or death, especially among young people, the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Infection from Listeria can also result in stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women, the FDA tells us.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to any of the recalls.

Consumers of the affected products are asked to return them for a refund.

Those with questions may contact the following companies:

Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc.:

1-626-810-6426 (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Concord Farms:

323-582-6000 (Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

California Terra Garden Inc.:

323-597-0346 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)