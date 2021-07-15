Sliced cabbage Kimchi recalled by 5000 Years Food, Inc.

5000 Years Food, Inc. is being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found Listeria in sliced cabbage kimchi distributed by the company.

The sliced cabbage kimchi was distributed in Illinois and is potentially nationwide according to 5000 Years Food, Inc.

Listeria monocytogenes, found in can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

The product was sold 5GAL plastic tubs, and 128 oz, 64 oz, 32 oz, & 16 oz glass jars under the 5000 Years Foods brand name with code information “09052021” through “09252021” printed on the top of the lid 5000 Years Food, Inc. reports.

As of July 15, 2021 no illnesses have been reported regarding the sliced cabbage kimchi.

Those who have purchased the recalled cabbage are encouraged to not consume it and are urged to return them or dispose of them.

5000 Years Food, Inc. can be contacted over the phone at 1-773-509-8600 Mon. to Fri. 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.