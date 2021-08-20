Recalls issued on chicken/tuna salads, pet food and frozen shrimp

(WSYM) — Products ranging from tuna and chicken salads to pet food to frozen shrimp have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

RMH Foods, LLC has recalled 583 cases of its Gordon Choice Deli-Style Chicken and Tuna Salads for undeclared wheat as well as tuna allergens, the FDA explains.

We’re told the product comes in four-pound packages with a “use by” date of Oct. 16, 2021.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company has recalled 51,000 packages of its Simply Nourish dog food after testing confirmed high levels of Vitamin D, according to the FDA.

See the complete list of affected products below:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Click here for more information on this recall.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its recall on frozen shrimp due to potential Salmonella contamination, the FDA tells us.

We’re told products were distributed between November 2020 and May 2021.

Click here to view the full list of affected products.