More than 59,000 pounds of frozen, raw chicken products recalled for possible salmonella risk

(WXYZ) — More than 59,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products distributed nationwide are being recalled by Serenade Foods for possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination, according to a notice from the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The following products are being recalled:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The USDA says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Serenade Foods Recalls 08-09-21 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The FSIS states they have been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses across eight states. USA Today reports that Michigan was a state listed in the outbreak, and that the Kirkwood products are sold at Aldi locations.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Serenade Foods Hotline at (866) 873-7589.

According to the CDC: