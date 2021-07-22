Lipari Foods recalls 86 cases of dried apricots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lipari Foods Of Warren announced their recall of 86 Troyer Manufacturing Backroad Country Dried Apricots due to a concern of undeclared sulfites.

Sulfites pose a lethal threat to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites.

Backroad Country Dried Apricots were distributed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, & West Virginia to retail locations according to Lipari Foods.

The Dried Apricots are in a clear, plastic-film bag with the Backroad Country Label on the front. Each bag is 9 ounces filled with orange-colored dried apricots that can be seen through the bag. Affected lot code of the product is 440021117 with an expiration date of 12/2021 Lipari Foods reports.

No illnesses have been reported at this time due to the said dried apricots.

Those who have purchased Backroad Country Dried Apricots with the lot code of 440021117 and expiration date of 12/2021 are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund and can contact the company at 586-447-3500 EXT 9534, Mondays-Fridays 9:00AM to 5:00PM EST, or email Kelly_Holmes@Liparifoods.com.

