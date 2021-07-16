Ford issues 3 different recalls totaling more than 800,000 vehicles

DETROIT, Mich. — Ford Motor Company announced three different recalls affecting more than 800,000 vehicles on Friday.

The largest is recalling 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint.

According to Ford, there are 774,696 Explorers under the recall, and the problem may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link, which diminishes steering control.

Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling or misaligned rear wheel. It affects 676,153 vehicles in North American and are located in high-corrosion states that have cold winter weather and high humidity with road salt usage.

Vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between Sept. 4, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2017, and Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between Jan. 28, 2013 and July 28, 2017.

The company is also recalling nearly 35,000 2020-21 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles for a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue.

Affected vehicles may experience rear driveline disconnection. Customers may experience vibration and/or shaking while driving at highway speeds, and/or shuddering upon acceleration.

The trucks were built at Kentucky Truck Plant between Aug. 6, 2020 and May 15, 2021.

Ford said the final recall is for over 40,000 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses.

Vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between June 19, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2021.