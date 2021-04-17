FDA recalls Torn & Glasser dark chocolate espresso beans for possible walnut allergen

LOS ANGELES — Torn & Glasser is recalling more than 7,000 packages of its dark chocolate espresso beans for undeclared walnuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA says the product was sold at various Kroger stores across 30 states, including Michigan.

We’re told the affected products bear the UPC number 07248899868 with the lot number 777739 and a “best by” date of Nov. 19, 2021.

No illnesses were reported as of April 13, according to the FDA.

Those who purchased the specified 12-ounce tubs of espresso beans are encouraged to throw them away or return them for a refund.

The FDA says consumers with questions regarding the recall may call Torn & Glasser at 213-627-6496.