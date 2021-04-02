Watch
Cakes by Rise Baking Company recalled for undeclared hazelnuts

Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 02, 2021
YORK, Pa. — Rise Baking Company is recalling its Harris Teeter 8” multi-layered cookies and creme cake as well as its Dawn Food Products 7” vanilla bean waterfall cake, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall was prompted by undeclared hazelnuts.

The affected cookies and creme cakes bear the following lot numbers:

The affected vanilla bean waterfall cakes bear the following lot numbers:

The FDA says there were no illnesses reported.

Those who have purchased either product are asked to return them for a refund. Consumers who have questions regarding the recall are asked to call Senior Director of Quality Assurance Ken McCloud at 715-426-2090.

