Cake sold at Walmart stores recalled because of undeclared peanuts

MICHIGAN — Jimmy’s Cookies LLC of Clifton is recalling LOT #1133 of its Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from certain Walmart stores because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat this product, according to a news release Thursday.

Walmart sold the product in its bakeries, including in Michigan.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is packed in a 12” by 12” container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label.

LOT #1133 can be found printed in black ink on top of the package.

The UPC code is 0074736651210.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered the product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts, which was caused by “a temporary breakdown in the company’s processes.”

Consumers are urged to return the product to where they purchased it to receive a full refund.