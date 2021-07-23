Bagged carrot products recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

(WXYZ) — Grimmway Farms is recalling certain carrot products over a Salmonella concern.

The company reports that the recall was made after a routine company test; no illness have been linked to this recall yet.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The products include bagged carrots and certain shredded and chopped carrots.

Here is a full list of the recalled products:

The products were shipped directly to retailers throughout the United States.

Customers who have purchased any of the listed products are advised to throw them away. If you have questions, you can call 1-800-301-3101.

For more information, go here.

