Still watching a 5-year-old, 49- or 50-inch HDTV that seemed really large when you bought it? It's not anymore.

This may be the week to upgrade, thanks to huge Super Bowl sales, and new 4KTVs that will make your older LED or LCD TV look like a clunker car.

Customers finding great buys right now

Jim Kim is on a mission this week. He wants a new TV in time for Sunday's Super Bowl.

"I'm looking at the 4Ks," he said. "Something that can handle fast action."

Good news: He's picked a great time to shop. Best Buy is running some of their best sales of the year from now through Super Bowl Sunday.

Casey Steele, a Best Buy HDTV consultant, warns against falling for super low prices for remaining 1080p TVs — 4K is the new standard.

"4K is actually a huge increase. It's four times the sharpness, you get more powerful processors, better color systems, better motion systems and better black levels," Steele said.

And 65 inches, he says, is the hottest selling size, thanks to light-weight, super thin screens. It's where 50-inch sets were just a few years ago.

Top name brands on sale right now

The biggest difference between buying a TV on Black Friday and shopping for one now?

DealNews.com says on Black Friday you tend to get big sales on value brand TVs (think Westinghouse, Insignia, and Hisense) This time of year, you'll find big names like Sony, LG, and Samsung on sale (Vizio sets are also on sale, though Steele says they are more of a mid-priced, or value brand).

Steele says if you want a state-of-the-art TV, look at Samsung's QLED, or Sony or LG's OLED (OLED and QLED are similar, but CNET tests give a slight edge to OLED).

The OLED and QLED picture is much sharper and brighter, he said.

Also look for the term HDR, or high dynamic range, which Steele says gives you the deepest black levels.

Another term you may see is UHD (ultra high definition), but that's just another term for 4K, Steele says. Some manufacturers are now phasing out the term UHD, and just using 4K.

Where the deals are

If you are looking for a great price on a great set, Best Buy has 30 percent off many Samsungs, including:

Sony TVs are a bit pricier, but they have a several good deals at Best Buy this week, such as:

On a budget? Best Buy is advertising a:

LG 4KTVs are also on sale at some of their lowest price ever, according to DealNews.com.

Target, Micro Center, and Walmart are advertising:

LG 65 inch 4Ks (model numbers will differ) for under $700.

Amazon doesn't not appear to have the lowest prices on top name brands right now, compared with Best Buy. Their best deals are on off-brands like TCL, such as:

TCL 55-inch 4K for $420.

Ed and Judy Sherman were stunned how good all the 4K sets at Best Buy look.

"Oh they are immaculate, they are more real than life," Judy Sherman said.

Which leads to one last thought: This may be one time brick-and-mortar stores have the edge over online.

Like a new car, it makes sense to test-drive a TV, and see it for yourself, so you don't waste your money.

