Computer chip shortage that is slowing automaker production also delays PS5, Xbox sales

(WSYM) — Remember how some video game consoles were impossible to find during the holidays, but supplies were supposed to be available by now? That hasn't happened, and the main problem causing those shortages is now causing other shortages as well.

Related: Worldwide computer chip shortage leading to slowed car production, temporary factory shutdownsIf you can't find a Playstation 5 or a new Xbox, it could be because of a massive worldwide computer chip shortage.

CNBC says a semiconductor chip shortage is now slowing the production of all sorts of electronics, even cars.

It reports that General Motors, Ford, Honda and Stellantis are all slowing production of some models, because they can't get computer chips for their on-board displays and other electronics.

Of the major automakers, only Toyota said it is not affected so far, as it stocked up on chips in advance.

According to CNBC, an unexpected surge in electronic sales last summer caused suppliers to run low, as consumers snapped up laptops, desktops, new phones, TVs and of course, gaming consoles.

Sony said it will not be able to increase Playstation production until the chip shortage eases, so you will have to keep hunting.