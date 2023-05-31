Minnesota will legalize marijuana for those over 21 starting in August

Minnesota will decriminalize recreational marijuana for those over 21 later this summer.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that will make cannabis legal to possess, use and grow at home, starting in August. Possession limits will be 2 pounds for flowers at home, and 2 ounces for flowers in public. Edibles will be limited to 800mg of THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Retail sales locations are expected to open in about a year and will charge a 10% tax on top of Minnesota's existing sales taxes.

The new law also retroactively softens some punitive measures that existed in the state. The law will expunge the records of anyone convicted of misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Those who have been convicted of more serious crimes, like possession of amounts of marijuana greater even than what the new laws allow for, can apply for reduced sentences. State officials estimate it could take about a year to work through outstanding records.

The law caps several years of progress toward legalization. A Democrat-controlled state House of Representatives voted on the issue in 2021, but Republicans in the Senate never took up the bill.

In 2022, it was made legal in Minnesota to possess edible or drinkable THC derived from hemp. Certain products went on sale in July.

Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize marijuana for adults over 21.

